Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Points in consecutive games
Reaves supplied a helper in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
Reaves has a goal and an assist as well as 32 hits in seven games since the calendar flipped to March. Reaves has had a career year on offense with nine goals and 19 points in 71 games, as well as a league-leading 272 hits. The winger will always play a heavy game, but the points have made him relevant in some deeper formats.
