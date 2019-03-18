Reaves supplied a helper in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Reaves has a goal and an assist as well as 32 hits in seven games since the calendar flipped to March. Reaves has had a career year on offense with nine goals and 19 points in 71 games, as well as a league-leading 272 hits. The winger will always play a heavy game, but the points have made him relevant in some deeper formats.