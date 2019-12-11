Reaves scored a goal and posted four hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Reaves was one of five goal-scorers and 11 point-earners for the Golden Knights in Tuesday's game. The physical winger has five points and a league-leading 145 hits in 33 contests this season. The 32-year-old probably won't repeat the 20-point campaign he had last year, but he's never afraid to toss his body around the rink.