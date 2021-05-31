Reaves was given a two-game suspension for his roughing against Ryan Graves during Game 1 against the Avalanche on Sunday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Reaves will now miss Games 2 and 3 due to suspension and won't return until at least Game 4 on Sunday. The 34-year-old has been suspended during each of the last two postseasons. Keegan Kolesar or Tomas Nosek (undisclosed) could replace him in the lineup for the next two games.
