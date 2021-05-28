Reaves was activated off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Friday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Reaves is expected to return to a fourth-line role for Friday's Game 7 versus Minnesota after missing Wednesday's Game 6 due to the NHL's virus protocols. He's gone scoreless while racking up 31 hits through five contests this postseason.
