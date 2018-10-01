Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Returns to Ice
Reaves was able to return to the ice in Sunday's preseason game against the Sharks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
While it was never believed to be a serious injury, it was surely reassuring to see the 31-year-old bruiser return to the ice for his next shift. Reaves should be able to continue his "enforcer" ways in the Golden Knights' opener against the Flyers on Thursday.
