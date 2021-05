Head coach Pete DeBoer said Reaves (undisclosed) missed Wednesday's Game 6 with an injury and the winger was not a healthy scratch, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

DeBoer indicated more information on Reaves' status should be available Thursday, although the Golden Knights' bench boss has been tight-lipped on injuries throughout the season. Cody Glass took Reaves' place in the lineup Wednesday and would likely continue to do so should the latter not be available for Friday's Game 7.