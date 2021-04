Reaves (undisclosed) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, CapFriendly reports.

Now that Reaves has been placed on LTIR, he'll be forced to miss Vegas' next nine games at a minimum. The 34-year-old winger has been his usual physical self this year, having racked up 141 hits in 37 games, but he's only picked up five points and 27 PIM over that span, so his lengthy absence won't make waves in most fantasy circles.