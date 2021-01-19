Reaves collected three blocked shots and four hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Reaves is only averaging 9:14 of ice time per game, but he's a ball of energy when unleashed, as evidenced by his committing to 15 hits through the first three contests. The fourth-line winger has a low ceiling in the fantasy realm, though he's handled power-play ice time in past seasons to suggest that he isn't exactly a one-trick pony.