Reaves (undisclosed) joined his teammates on the ice for Friday's game-day skate, but won't be in action versus St. Louis, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Reaves has been out of action for the club's last 12 contests and remains without a specific recovery timeline. In order to suit up, the gritty winger will need to be activated off injured reserve and figures to slot into a bottom-six role when given the all-clear.