Reaves (undisclosed) joined his teammates on the ice for Friday's game-day skate, but won't be in action versus St. Louis, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Reaves has been out of action for the club's last 12 contests and remains without a specific recovery timeline. In order to suit up, the gritty winger will need to be activated off injured reserve and figures to slot into a bottom-six role when given the all-clear.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Shifts to LTIR•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Out Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Leaves Sunday's game•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Helpers in back-to-back games•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Picks up assist•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Expected to play Monday•