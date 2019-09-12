General manager Kelly McCrimmon said Thursday that Reaves sustained an undisclosed injury during summer training and will miss training camp, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Schoen also reported Thursday that Reaves is considered day-to-day. While the injury is serious enough to keep Reaves out of training camp, it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined after camp, if at all. In 2018-19 the 32-year-old posted his first 80-game season since the 2016-17 campaign. Reaves also logged career highs in hits (305), goals (nine), assists (11) and shots on goal (95) last season.