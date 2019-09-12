Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Slated to miss training camp
General manager Kelly McCrimmon said Thursday that Reaves sustained an undisclosed injury during summer training and will miss training camp, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Schoen also reported Thursday that Reaves is considered day-to-day. While the injury is serious enough to keep Reaves out of training camp, it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined after camp, if at all. In 2018-19 the 32-year-old posted his first 80-game season since the 2016-17 campaign. Reaves also logged career highs in hits (305), goals (nine), assists (11) and shots on goal (95) last season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Tosses season-high 10 hits•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Points in consecutive games•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Tosses body around•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Continues heavy-hitting ways•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Surprising first-half output•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Back in lineup•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.