Reaves recorded an assist and a game-high eight hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Reaves was once again effective both physically and on the scoresheet. The 33-year-old has two points and 15 hits in his last two games. For the season, Reaves is up to 12 points, 272 hits and a minus-4 rating through 63 appearances.

