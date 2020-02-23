Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Slings helper
Reaves recorded an assist and a game-high eight hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.
Reaves was once again effective both physically and on the scoresheet. The 33-year-old has two points and 15 hits in his last two games. For the season, Reaves is up to 12 points, 272 hits and a minus-4 rating through 63 appearances.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Adds goal and plenty of grit•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: New level of physicality•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Spry in big home win•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Good to go Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Game-time call•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Deposits fourth goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.