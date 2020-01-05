Reaves (illness) scored a goal to complement five hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blues.

It sure didn't look like Reaves was bogged down by the illness that caused him to miss Friday's practice, as he was quite physical on the way to 11:12 of ice time in his traditional fourth-line role. Now with five goals on the season, Reaves is a reasonable, cost-effective flier in most DFS setups.