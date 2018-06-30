Reaves signed a two-year contract to remain with Vegas on Saturday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Reaves played 21 regular season games with the Golden Knights after being acquired via a three-team trade in late February. The 31-year-old mostly served as a fourth-line enforcer for Vegas, recording a pair of assists and no goals during the regular season, although he did score a pair of postseason goals while accruing 18 penalty minutes.