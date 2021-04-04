Reaves (lower body) is not on the ice for warmups and won't play Saturday versus the Wild, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Reaves remains out with the injury, which will cost him a third straight game. His next chance to return is Monday in St. Louis.
