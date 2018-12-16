Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Surprise scratch
Reaves won't play in Sunday's game versus the Rangers, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
There's a chance Reaves is a healthy scratch, but he has been a fixture in the Golden Knights' lineup since he started with the team and has nine points in 31 games this year. If he's injured, expect an update after the game.
