Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Surprising first-half output
Reaves collected a career-high 15 points and eight goals during the first half of the 2018-19 season.
Known as an enforcer, Reaves hadn't topped 13 points for an entire season during his NHL career. Thanks to increased playing time -- a career-high 11:20 of ice time per game -- and his first ever consistent power-play time, Reaves has experienced a breakout campaign of sorts. That's not to say that the big-bodied forward hasn't contributed in his usual fashion. Reaves owns 188 hits and 58 penalty minutes through 51 games this year. While the physical part of his game should remain consistent, it would be more surprising if the offensive outburst sticks, especially with Reaves' power-play time waning toward the end of the first half.
