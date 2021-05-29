Reaves is warming up in his usual fourth-line spot next to William Carrier and Patrick Brown ahead of Friday's Game 7 against Minnesota, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Reaves cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols earlier in the day, and his presence in line rushes prior to Game 7's puck drop confirms he's good to go after sitting out Game 6 on Wednesday. As usual, Reaves has thrown his body around frequently in the series, piling up 31 hits despite only averaging 9:49 of ice time in five games. Look for plenty of physicality from the Winnipeg native with the series on the line in this one.