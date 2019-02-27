Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Tosses body around
Reaves didn't score in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Stars, but he did contribute a game-high eight hits.
Reaves has accumulated 22 hits in the last five games, giving him 239 for the season. He's now only eight hits behind teammate William Carrier (upper body) for the league lead. So, probably one or two more games for the 32-year-old.
