Reaves dished out 10 hits and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Sharks in Game 4.

Reaves posted 305 hits in 80 regular-season games, and has added a staggering 25 more checks in four postseason games. He also has 15 PIM in the series. The shots were a bit unusual, as he hadn't put a puck on net in seven games, and has only managed 17 shots in his previous 19 contests.