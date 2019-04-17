Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Tosses season-high 10 hits
Reaves dished out 10 hits and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Sharks in Game 4.
Reaves posted 305 hits in 80 regular-season games, and has added a staggering 25 more checks in four postseason games. He also has 15 PIM in the series. The shots were a bit unusual, as he hadn't put a puck on net in seven games, and has only managed 17 shots in his previous 19 contests.
