Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Vegas bound
Reaves and a 2018 fourth-round draft pick originally belonging to Vancouver were acquired by the Golden Knights from the Penguins on Friday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
It took awhile, but a three-way trade involving the Golden Knights, Senators and Penguins has officially been ironed out. The Pens have reportedly flipped defenseman Ian Cole, goalie prospect Filip Gustavsson and two draft picks -- a 2018 first-round draft pick and 2019 third-rounder -- in exchange for forwards Derick Brassard, Vincent Dunn and a 2018 third-rounder. Vegas helped make this complex trade possible by taking Reaves -- who is cashing out the balance of a $1.125 million deal and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Reaves is an enforcer type who's accumulated 84 PIM over 58 games this season. He could help the Golden Knights avoid getting pushed around in the postseason, but there's very little fantasy appeal here.
