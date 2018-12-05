Reaves will not receive supplementary discipline for his hit on Washington's Tom Wilson on Tuesday, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.

Reaves was handed a five-minute interference major, a 10-minute misconduct and was tossed from the game after delivering a devastating hit on Wilson. The 31-year-old Reaves needs just three more points to tie his career-high 13 earned with the Blues in 2016-17.