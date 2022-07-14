Manninen signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Manninen was never drafted and has spent the last four years with Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the KHL. He led that team with 19 goals in 38 contests last season, and he's racked up 58 goals across his four seasons in the Russian league. The Finn also posted 10 points in 10 games at the World Championship and seven points in six outings at the Olympics. He'll have the chance to compete for a depth role with the Golden Knights in 2022-23.