Golden Knights' Sean Burick: Massive defender joins Vegas

Burick was the 95th overall pick by Vegas in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A native of California, Burick joined up with Penticton for their move to the WHL this past season and managed just four assists in 50 games. The lack of point production should not be surprising. The appeal regarding Burick is the fact he's 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds with a decent set of wheels. There's a real chance his puck skills will never improve enough for him to make it at the highest level, but Burick is obviously worth watching because he'd be one of the biggest players in the NHL if he gets there. Burick is looking at one more season in the WHL before moving on to the University of Denver in the fall of 2027.