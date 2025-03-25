Theodore (arm) was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Theodore appears ready to return from a 14-game absence versus Minnesota on Tuesday. He has accounted for seven goals, 48 points, 111 shots on net and 69 blocked shots across 55 outings this season. Theodore will probably see power-play time and could replace Ben Hutton in Tuesday's lineup.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Might return Tuesday in Minnesota•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Closing in on return•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Lands on long-term injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Takes part in practice•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Week-to-week•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Out of 4 Nations with injury•