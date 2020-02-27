Theodore scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Theodore scored the last goal of the game at 9:59 of the third period. The defenseman has two tallies and two helpers during his four-game point streak. For the season, the 24-year-old is up to 10 scores, 33 assists, 195 shots and a plus-12 rating in 65 outings. He's emerged as a high-end fantasy blueliner this year.