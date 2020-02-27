Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Adds insurance marker
Theodore scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.
Theodore scored the last goal of the game at 9:59 of the third period. The defenseman has two tallies and two helpers during his four-game point streak. For the season, the 24-year-old is up to 10 scores, 33 assists, 195 shots and a plus-12 rating in 65 outings. He's emerged as a high-end fantasy blueliner this year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Plays hero in overtime•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Records assist Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Notches power-play helper•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Slings pair of power-play assists•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Goal and assist in shootout loss•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Having banner season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.