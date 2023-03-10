Theodore logged a power-play assist and four PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Theodore set up Chandler Stephenson's third-period tally. This was Theodore's second straight game with a power-play point, and he's collected four goals and nine helpers in all situations over his last 12 outings. The 27-year-old blueliner has 36 points (eight on the power play), 122 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating through 45 appearances.