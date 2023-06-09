Theodore notched a power-play assist and blocked three shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 3.

Theodore's offense has started to come around -- he has a goal and three assists over his last five games. The defenseman is up to 10 points through 19 playoff outings this spring, and he's added 35 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating. He remains an effective scoring threat in a top-four role.