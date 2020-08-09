Theodore recorded two assists in Saturday's 4-3 OT victory over the Avalanche in round-robin play.
Theodore is coming off his best NHL season (13 goals, 46 points in 71 games) and is growing into a fantasy force from the blue line. The young man will play an instrumental role against the Blackhawks, which is the Golden Knights' next foe.
