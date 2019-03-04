Theodore registered a secondary assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Canucks. He's now recorded at least one helper in three straight games.

A dynamic offensive contributor from the blue line, Theodore is up to 10 goals and 21 apples through 66 games. He shared the ice with fourth-line forwards at even strength Sunday -- synching up with Pierre Edouard Bellemare on Ryan Carpenter's goal against Vancouver -- but the 23-year-old is a mainstay on the man advantage.