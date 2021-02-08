Theodore posted an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Kings.
Theodore had the secondary helper on a Reilly Smith goal in the first period. Over the last three games, Theodore has three assists and 12 shots on net. The 25-year-old blueliner has done well on the scoresheet with nine points in as many outings, to go with 34 shots and a plus-7 rating.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Chips in with helper•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Earns power-play assist•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Factors in on both goals in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Buries pair of goals•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Garners helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Productive in win•