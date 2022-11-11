Theodore notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.
Theodore logged an assist for the third straight game when he helped out on a Paul Cotter goal in the second period. The points are starting to flow a bit for Theodore, who is up to three goals and eight helpers in 15 contests overall. He's added 28 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating from his usual top-four role.
