Theodore owns a minus-5 rating through five pointless outings.

Yikes. Theodore signed a seven-year, $36.4 million contract extension with Vegas in September, and GM George McPhee is probably none too pleased about the B.C. native's terrible start. The power-play defenseman with the lefty shot has actually only committed two giveaways so far, but between his dropping nothing but goose eggs in the box score and being situated in the defensive zone only 41.4 percent of the time at even strength, Theodore has been a liability for the Golden Knights and fantasy owners alike. With all that in mind, he did post six goals and 23 assists over 61 games for this club in 2017-18, so give Theodore the benefit of the doubt for now.