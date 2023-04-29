Theodore (illness) was back on the ice for practice Saturday, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Theodore should be available for the second round of the postseason after sitting out Thursday's series-clinching win over Winnipeg in Game 5. He has produced three assists and six shots on goal in four playoff outings this year. Brayden Pachal will probably return to the press box as a healthy scratch after making his NHL playoff debut Thursday.