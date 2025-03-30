Theodore delivered two assists in a 3-1 win over Nashville on Saturday.

Theodore has picked up where he left off pre-injury. He has three assists in three games since his return, and he has 51 points (seven goals, 44 assists) in 58 games on the season. Theodore still sits in the top-10 scorers (10th) from the blue line despite missing 15 games to injury. He was on a pace to top 70 points before he got hurt, which would have obliterated his career best of 52 points, which he set in 2021-22.