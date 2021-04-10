Theodore posted a power-play assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Friday's 7-4 win over the Coyotes.

Theodore had the secondary helper on Jonathan Marchessault's first-period tally. The 25-year-old Theodore snapped a three-game mini-slump with the assist. The blueliner remains a productive scorer with 30 points (nine on the power play), 107 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 36 games.