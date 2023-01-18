Theodore (leg) has started to skate, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Theodore, who last played Dec. 9, might need more time before he's ready to return to the lineup, but this is an encouraging step in the right direction. The 27-year-old has four goals and 22 points in 29 contests this season.
