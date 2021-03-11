Theodore distributed a primary assist Wednesday in a 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Theodore helped rookie blueliner Dylan Coghlin complete a hat trick, but it was too little, too late, as the Golden Knights were constantly playing catchup in this road tilt. While Coghlin stole the show for Vegas in this one, it should be noted that Theodore snapped a four-game pointless skid with his apple, and now he's up to 15 points (3G, 12A) through 20 contests.