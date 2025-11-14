Theodore scored a goal on six shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Theodore's goal got the Golden Knights on the board at 18:56 of the second period. The 30-year-old defenseman has a goal and an assist over his last two games, which could be just the spark he needs to improve his offense. For the season, he's produced seven points, 35 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 16 appearances.