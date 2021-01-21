Theodore scored twice on four shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Theodore opened the scoring at 5:18 of the first period, which was first tally by a Vegas defenseman all year. He doubled down in the third period with the team's fourth goal of the game, converting on a pass from Reilly Smith during an odd-man rush. Theodore has done excellently in 2020-21 with four points in as many games to go with a plus-8 rating and 16 shots on net. He hasn't gotten a power-play point yet, but those will likely come in due time -- for now, enjoy the strong even-strength production.