Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Can't go Monday
Theodore (illness) will miss Monday's game against the Ducks, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Theodore was unable to play Saturday due to his throat infection, and he still is too under the weather to return to the lineup. That makes Wednesday's game with the Flames the next chance for the 22-year-old to return.
