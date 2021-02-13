Theodore (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Sharks, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Theodore will miss a second straight game, meaning Dylan Coghlan will remain in the lineup. His status is uncertain for Sunday's matchup against the Avalanche.
