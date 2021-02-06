Theodore recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Theodore picked up the secondary helper on Mark Stone's first-period tally. Through eight games, Theodore has been gotten on the scoresheet six times. He's racked up three goals, five assists, a plus-7 rating and 33 shots on net this year. The Canadian blueliner may not sustain a point-per-game pace all year, but he'll likely remain one of the more productive defensemen in the league.