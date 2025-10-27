Theodore provided an assist and blocked five shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

Theodore grabbed an assist on William Karlsson's tally, but was mainly tasked with helping shut down the Lightning to force the game into an extra period. Theodore led the defensive unit with five blocks, and the six blueliners as a whole combined for 19 blocked shots. Overall, the 30-year-old blueliner has three assists, 19 shots on goal and 23 blocks through nine games this season. While his offensive production is a step behind his career-best, 57-point campaign he posted in 67 regular-season games last year, Theodore is miles ahead of the pace he needs to set a new career high in blocks. His additional category coverage this season makes Theodore a solid fantasy option in all formats while he looks to return to consistently contributing on offense.