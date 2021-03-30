Theodore recorded an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Theodore had the secondary helper on Alec Martinez's third-period tally. In his last 11 games, Theodore has racked up two goals and 10 assists while only being held off the scoresheet twice. The Canadian rearguard is at 26 points, 84 shots on net and a plus-12 rating in 30 outings. He has a chance to match the 46-point output he produced in 71 contests last year if he keeps up the pace.