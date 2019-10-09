Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Chips in with helper
Theodore picked up a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.
Theodore now has two assists through three games this year. He's added six shots on goal and four blocks while posting an even plus-minus rating.
