Theodore (arm) is with the club on its three-game road trip and is on track to return to the lineup this week, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday.

Theodore will need to be activated from long-term injured reserve in order to be eligible to suit up. The smooth-skating blueliner returned to practice last week in a non-contact jersey, though it's unclear if he has upgraded to full contact as of Monday. Kaedan Korczak and Ben Hutton will more than likely be Vegas' extra defensemen once Theodore is ready to return. The 29-year-old Theodore could be eased back into action once he's in the lineup, but he should eventually replace Noah Hanifin on the No. 1 power-play unit.