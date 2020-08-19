Theodore notched an assist and a team-high seven shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks in Game 5.

Theodore had the secondary helper on Alex Tuch's series-clinching tally. Through eight playoff outings, Theodore has been a force with four goals, three helpers and a plus-6 rating. He's put 31 pucks on net in that span while blocking 13 shots on the defensive side of his duties.