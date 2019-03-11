Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Collects helper
Theodore picked up an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Flames on Sunday.
The 23-year-old defender has gathered two goals and five assists in his last eight games, while extending his career high to 32 points in 69 games. Theodore also has 29 shots in that span, which has likely helped to fuel the higher point production.
