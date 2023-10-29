Theodore logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Theodore extended his point streak to five games with his helper on a Mark Stone tally. Even with Alex Pietrangelo back from an upper-body injury, Theodore has retained his place on the top power-play unit. Through nine contests, Theodore has three goals, seven helpers, five power-play points, 25 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating.