Theodore scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and blocked three shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Theodore has four multi-point efforts over his last five games, earning three goals and five assists in that span. The 29-year-old was involved in the Golden Knights' first two goals in this contest. The defenseman now has four goals, 26 points, 59 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 30 outings overall. Theodore probably can't sustain this level of offense all season, but he should continue to be productive as long as he's seeing top on the top power-play unit.